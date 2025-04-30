Man charged in connection with fatal Cumberland County hit-and-run crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was charged on Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville.

Police said on Monday, officers received a CrimeStoppers tip related to the crash that happened on April 12. Detectives then began following leads from the tip.

On Tuesday, detectives said they found a 2021 Kia Forte with damage consistent with the crash in the front yard of a home in the 500 block of Auburndale Drive in the Loch Lomond subdivision. Authorities said the suspect, who was identified through the tip, was at the home and was detained along with the vehicle's registered owner.

On April 12, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian who had been involved in a hit-and-run near N. Reilly Road and Telfair Drive. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where they later died.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Jamal Andre Holliday, 35, was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $35,000 secured bond.