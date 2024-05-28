'Our marriage is a partnership': Jason Kelce defends wife after online troll calls her 'homemaker'

Jason Kelce is clarifying his "family dynamic" after an online troll called his wife Kylie Kelce a "homemaker."

Kelce replied to a user on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday who seemingly took issue with the former NFL star's reaction to Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech earlier this month.

"Your wife is a homemaker. But you can't support [ Butker ] ," the person wrote. "And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television. Seems you're a bit hypocritical. Y'all are going to be left with nothing but swifties. You just ruined your gig. It's a shame."

Photoshoot fumbles that parents know all too well were captured as Jason Kelce read 'The Night Before Christmas' during the family's 2023 Minted holiday family photo session. Photographer: Stephanie Beatty

Kelce, in his response, said he has had "a number of people" say this and felt the need to address it.

The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family Jason Kelce

"I don't think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can," he wrote. "Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first."

Kelce continued, "We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks."

I want to be clear, I'm not downplaying [homemaker] at all, but that is not our family dynamic Jason Kelce

"If being a homemaker, works for some, and that's what they want, then hell yea, that's awesome, more power to you," the newest member of ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" team concluded. "I want to be clear, I'm not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic."

Kelce's social media post comes after he and his brother Travis Kelce shared their reaction to Butker's commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas.

In his speech, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker touched on issues including birth control, abortion, and described Pride Month as a "deadly sin" and told female graduates they'd been told "the most diabolical lies" about putting their career above their roles as mothers, wives and "homemaker."

Kelce, in the May 24 episode of his and his brother's "New Heights" podcast, said: "Make no mistake about it, a lot of the things [ Butker ] said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with."

"To me, I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he's talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make," he added, "while also acknowledging that not everybody has to be a homemaker if that's not what they want to do in life."