Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce reportedly sign $100M+ podcast deal with Wondery

The Kelce brothers' weekly show New Heights, won the top prize at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have indeed reached "New Heights" with their podcast, signing a deal with Amazon's Wondery that is reportedly worth more than $100 million over three years.

The deal, announced Tuesday, gives exclusive ad sales and distribution rights to Wondery.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights," Travis and Jason Kelce said in a statement. "We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 -- see you soon, 92%ers!"

The Kelce brothers began the podcast prior to the 2022 season, discussing life on and off the football field as well as interviewing celebrity guests.

"New Heights" has won multiple awards, including Podcast of the Year at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.

"'New Heights' on the surface is a sports podcast, and sports is such a well-listened-to category," Wondery CEO Jen Sargent said in a statement. "But it's become a cultural phenomenon -- they're in that cultural zeitgeist."

Travis Kelce is beginning his 11th NFL season as a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles after a 13-year career and works as an ESPN analyst.