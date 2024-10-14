Fayetteville man faces 13 counts of indecent liberties with child

The Special Victims Unit investigated incidents that allegedly happened between 2015 and 2024 involving a child younger than 15.

The Special Victims Unit investigated incidents that allegedly happened between 2015 and 2024 involving a child younger than 15.

The Special Victims Unit investigated incidents that allegedly happened between 2015 and 2024 involving a child younger than 15.

The Special Victims Unit investigated incidents that allegedly happened between 2015 and 2024 involving a child younger than 15.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police announced an arrest Monday in a child sex crimes case that spanned nearly a decade.

FPD said Jerry Milan Jr., 37, was taken into custody and charged with multiple felony-level offenses.

The Special Victims Unit investigated incidents that allegedly happened between 2015 and 2024. Investigators obtained warrants for Milan's arrest on Thursday and apprehended him that day.

Milan was charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of statutory sex offense with child younger than 15, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

He was held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910)433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477). If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached at (910) 485-7273.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood