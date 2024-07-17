President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

President Joe Biden Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and will be returning to Delaware to self-isolate, the White House said.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House.

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía had also announced the diagnosis from the podium where the president was set to speak at a conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Wednesday, following his first event in Las Vegas, according to the White House.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," the White House said in a statement. "He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

President Joe Biden walks up the steps of Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The White House said it will provide regular updates on the president's status "as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

The White House also shared a note from Biden's doctor, who said the president had upper respiratory symptoms -- including a running nose and cough -- and "general malaise" Wednesday afternoon.

"He felt OK for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," his doctor said, according to the White House.

Biden has received his first dose of Paxlovid, according to his doctor, who noted that the president's respiratory rate, temperature and pulse oximetry are normal.

The president gave a thumbs up to reporters as he prepared to depart Las Vegas when asked how he was feeling and responded, "Good. I feel good," according to the pool.

He was seen maskless boarding Air Force One in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon to head to Rehoboth.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.