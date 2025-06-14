Johnston County deputy cleared in deadly 2024 shooting of man at UNC Health in Clayton

The county's district attorney said that the shooting was self-defense and the officer's use of deadly force was "both reasonable and warranted."

The county's district attorney said that the shooting was self-defense and the officer's use of deadly force was "both reasonable and warranted."

The county's district attorney said that the shooting was self-defense and the officer's use of deadly force was "both reasonable and warranted."

The county's district attorney said that the shooting was self-defense and the officer's use of deadly force was "both reasonable and warranted."

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County deputy who shot and killed a 24-year-old man at a hospital will not face charges.

The county's district attorney, Susan Doyle, said Friday that the shooting was self-defense and the officer's use of deadly force was "both reasonable and warranted."

The deadly incident happened in June 2023 at UNC Health Johnston in Clayton.

The man who was killed, Jose Luis Rincon Lopez, had just been discharged after he was taken to the hospital for consuming crystal methamphetamine.

The deputy, Jonathan Lee, was leaving the hospital and ending his shift when he saw Lopez in the parking lot walking toward him and waving his arms to get his attention.

Lee said that Lopez was carrying with him an IV pole that he had taken from inside the hospital.

After Lee rolled down the window to see whether Lopez needed help, the two men tried to converse, but Lopez spoke to him in Spanish, and Lee did not understand.

Lopez became more aggressive, and Lee tried to leave, but Lopez lunged at him when Lee sat down inside his patrol vehicle, the DA's report said. A struggle ensued, and at one point, Lopez reached for the officer's gun and managed to fire a shot, narrowly missing Lee's right leg and striking the car's center console.

As the struggle continued, both men -- and the service weapon -- ended up on the ground. Both men went for the gun, but Lee got there first. Lopez rolled onto Lee's left arm, the report said, but the deputy was able to get to his feet and shoot Lopez, killing him.

The district attorney said the shooting was justified as the deputy had to defend himself. She said surveillance cameras from the hospital helped confirm the details.

The State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into the incident.