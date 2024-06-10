Man dead after deputy-involved shooting at UNC hospital in Johnston County

The cause of the shooting has not been released.
CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County deputy shot a man Monday morning at UNC Healthcare Johnston County in Clayton, according to the sheriff's office.
It happened before 6 a.m.
Johnston County Sheriff's Office and Clayton Police Department responded to the scene.
The sheriff's office confirmed the man shot died from his injuries. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released.
Chopper 11 arrived to find multiple police cars and tape blocking off a certain area of the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.