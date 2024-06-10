The cause of the shooting has not been released.

Man dead after deputy-involved shooting at UNC hospital in Johnston County

Chopper 11 arrived to find multiple police cars and tape blocking off a certain area of the hospital.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County deputy shot a man Monday morning at UNC Healthcare Johnston County in Clayton, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened before 6 a.m.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office and Clayton Police Department responded to the scene.

There was a shots fired call at a UNC hospital in Johnston County. ABC11/Jamiese Price

The sheriff's office confirmed the man shot died from his injuries. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.