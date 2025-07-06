Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 W causes traffic jam; separate motorcycle accident leaves 2 injured

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eyewitness News is following two separate crashes in Johnston County and Harnett County.

A multi-vehicle crash on I-40 Saturday night shut down all westbound lanes, leading to a major traffic jam.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near mile marker 323 in Johnston County.

Authorities arriving at the scene found a Toyota Camry facing east in the westbound lanes, a Buick Lacross on the right shoulder, a pickup truck against the center cable median, and another passenger car in the left lane behind the pickup.

Meanwhile, another crash happened overnight in Dunn, injuring two people. The crash occurred just after midnight in the 4200 block of Ashe Avenue.

According to authorities, a Nissan Altima with three people inside turned into a driveway on Ashe to turn around. As the car backed up, it pulled into the path of a motorcycle.

Two people on the motorcycle were thrown into a ditch and taken to a hospital in Raleigh. The three people in the Nissan were treated at the scene and released.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details about both incidents.

