New policy restricts cell phone use for Johnston Co. teachers, students during school

Johnston County Schools has banned students and teachers from using their cell phones at certain times.

The school board approved the wireless communication devices policy in a 5-2 vote. Students will be required to turn off their phones from first bell to last bell, while staff can only use their phones during emergencies and when they're not supervising or instructing students.

School leaders told our newsgathering partners News & Observer that they needs to put phone limits on teachers to make sure they're focused on working with their students in class. Some teachers pushed back on the policy, saying they need their phones for professional and personal reasons.

"I want to listen to the teachers," board member Kay Carroll, who voted no, said. "It did read to me, like, 'Well, wait a minute we're just treating them like children.' Let's don't do that. Let's take the staff out."

An earlier version of the Johnston County policy was even more strict. It would have prohibited elementary school teachers from using their phones at all during school.

Wake County Public Schools adopted a cell phone ban policy last month, but it only applies to students.

The General Assembly is also considering its own bills cracking down on phone in schools statewide.