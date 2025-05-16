NC man convicted in 2013 double homicide mistakenly released from prison, charged in Garner shooting

Police said 28-year-old Jonathan Santillan, who is a convicted felon, was released on parole in March.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man convicted in the 2013 murders of a Garner couple was mistakenly released from a North Carolina prison.

Jonathan Santillan was 15 years old when he and another teen opened fire into Samuel Flores Mendoza and Maria Saravia Mendoza's Garner home in 2013, killing the couple amid a gang dispute.

According to the News and Observer, Santillan was released in error when a Wake County judge resentenced him early this year.

The Department of Adult Corrections said it did not receive complete paperwork after Santillan was resentenced because of issues with its mail delivery system.

Santillan was initially sentenced to 35 years in prison, but was mistakenly released on March 7. He was then returned to prison on May 7 after Garner police said he was involved in a shooting at a home on April 21, injuring a woman and attempting to kill a man.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Santillan was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun and a felony amount of marijuana.

Santillan is facing several charges, including felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, assault with deadly weapon intent to kill, discharge weapon into occupied dwelling, possession of firearm by felon, possession with Intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and two counts of assault on a government official.