Hope Mills police looking to question 3 in shooting death of 37-year-old man

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills Police are looking for three people of interest in connection to a homicide case.

On Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of John Smith Road for a shooting call.

They found a man who had been shot numerous times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, police identified him as 37-year-old Joshua Ryan Knox, of Hope Mills.

Investigators say they've identified three people "who may have information pertinent to this case."

Police said there was no threat to public safety. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Bensinger at (910) 366-5889.