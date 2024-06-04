Juneteenth events happening across Triangle and North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest African American holiday.

On June 19, 1865, federal soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to free all enslaved people in the state, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Here are several Juneteenth events happening around the Triangle in June:

Apex

Saturday, June 15: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature live music, food trucks, art, Juneteenth stories and more.

WHERE: The Depot, 220 North Salem Street

Cary

Saturday, June 15: From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will include live music, delicious bites from food trucks and vendors. It is free and suitable for all ages.

WHERE: Downtown Park, 327 S Academy Street

Chapel Hill/Carrboro

Sunday, June 16: Starting at 2 p.m., this celebration will include food, music and fun.

WHERE: Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson Street

Durham

Saturday, June 15: From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., the 19th annual North Carolina Juneteenth celebration will include live music, vendors exhibitors, kids zone and food trucks. It is open to the public.

WHERE: NCCU, 705 East Lawson Street

Saturday, June 22: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this free annual event includes talks and guided tours.

WHERE: Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway

Fuquay-Varina

Sunday, June 23: From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., the 4th Annual M.A.N.iFest (Music, Art, & Networking) Juneteenth Celebration event will focus on the impact of STEM and -- what they call --"edu-tainment" aspect of their Juneteenth programming. Ticket costs vary on individual programs.

WHERE: Arts Center: 123 East Vance Street

Garner

Saturday, June 15: From 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., the Garner Juneteenth Committee is gearing up for its third annual celebration. It will include music from local choirs, dance performances and a presentation by Professor Mary D. Williams.

WHERE: Performing Arts Center, 742 W Garner Road

Morrisville

Saturday, June 8: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morrisville's Juneteenth event will feature music, historical presentations, entertainment, food trucks, mural unveil and a Fish Fry by Morrisville Education & Community Services Enterprise.

WHERE: Shiloh Park, 922 Church Street

Raleigh

Thursday, June 13: Starting at 7:30 p.m., there is a George H. White: Searching for Freedom Documentary screening. Following the screening, Deputy Secretary Dr. Darin Waters, Office of Archives and History, will moderate a Q &A session featuring Graham, historian Earl Ijames, and film producer Mike O'Connell. It is a free event.

WHERE: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 East Edenton Street

SEE ALSO | Raleigh Juneteenth celebration attendees, participants acknowledge, discuss current struggles

The purpose was to celebrate Juneteenth and call attention to the struggle and challenges that still need to be made within the Black community.

Saturday, June 15: From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., the celebration will include exhibitors, vendors, food trucks, a children's activity zone, and live music. This is a free event.

WHERE: Dix Park, 693 Palmer Drive

Friday, June 21: From 6:30 to 9 p.m., The "Juneteenth: In Song & Word" event will include performances by Nnenna Freelon with Pierce Freelon, Shana Tucker, Freddy Greene and The Martin Luther King, Jr. All-Children's Choir. This is a free event but registration is required.

WHERE: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 East Edenton Street

Wake Forest

There is a two-day Juneteenth celebration.

Friday, June 14: A community gathering from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Taylor Street Park on 416 N Taylor Street

Saturday, June 15: A walking parade at 10 a.m., starts at the Hope House on 334 N. Allen Road and ends at Dubois Center on 518 N. Franklin Street.