Live music, food trucks, vendors and more at the annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- The Juneteenth Jubilee returns to Festival Park in Downtown Fayetteville for its third year.

The festival will be a day of celebration and entertainment for the whole family from 1 pm to 9 pm on June 15.

Festival goers can expect live music, food trucks, vendors, art, history, games, and more. Pierce Freelon and Skip Marley will headline this year's event.

Outside of the Festival Park activities, the event offers trolley rides for educational tours focused on the city's rich African American history. The tours are developed in collaboration with local historians from Fayetteville State University.

Juneteenth Jubilee is presented by Cool Spring Downtown District, a nonprofit formed to create an artistic and cultural center in the heart of downtown Fayetteville. To learn more about the organization, the Jubilee, or its other events, click here.

