Jury awards $1M to 2 fired Wake County deputies who sued former sheriff Gerald Baker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A jury said Thursday that two former Wake County deputies should each receive $500,000 in damages in a case brought against former sheriff Gerald Baker.

It found that Baker retaliated against two former deputies by firing them after they reported a colleague's alleged offensive remarks, our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported.

The former deputies, Steven Williamson and Alvis Speight, filed the suit against Baker in federal court back in 2021.

They accused Baker of firing them after they had reported "homophobic and racially discriminatory" remarks allegedly made by Lt. Teddy Patrick, who the suit described as a "close" friend and "confidant" of Baker's.

The suit said the alleged offensive remarks happened in 2017, when Donnie Harrison was the sheriff and when Baker won election in 2018, Williamson and Speight were fired, while Patrick was promoted.

The trial in the case began Monday. A judge will have the final say on the amount of damages.

On Thursday night, the sheriff's office told ABC11 that it is focused on moving forward.

"The Wake County Sheriff's Office acknowledges the recent decision regarding a lawsuit involving personnel actions that occurred under a previous sheriff's administration." a sheriff's spokesperson said. "Despite that outcome, the Wake County Sheriff's Office under the leadership of Sheriff Willie Rowe remains dedicated to moving forward and upholding its commitment to the highest standards of integrity and service to the citizens of Wake County."

Rowe defeated Baker, the incumbent, in a Democratic Party primary runoff on July 26, 2022. He then went on to beat Harrison in the general election.