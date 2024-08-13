Cornel West must appear on North Carolina presidential ballot, judge rules

This move comes after the State Board of Elections was sued for declining to recognize the Justice for All Party.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A federal judge has ruled Cornel West must appear on the North Carolina ballot for the presidential race.

The Board cited issues with petition gathering and potential fraud in the party's signature collection process.

The court's ruling can be appealed, but time is running out. The state will begin printing the November ballot this month, and the first absentee ballots will begin going out in about three weeks.

If the court's decision stands, there will be two third-party candidates in addition to the Republican and Democratic parties.