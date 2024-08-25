Juvenile crashes stolen vehicle following Durham police chase

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One juvenile was taken into custody after police said a group of juveniles stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

According to the Durham Police Department, a man driving a Nissan Sentra was approached by a group of juveniles who held him at gunpoint and threatened to take his car.

The man then got out of the car and one suspect got into the car and drove away. A short time later, police said the officers found the vehicle and chased the car to Wabash Street, where the driver crashed into the bushes near Moore Place.

Police said a girl was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

