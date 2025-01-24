Man charged with murder in connection with Fayetteville woman's death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said 19-year-old Elijah Lee of Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jylin Ayala.

On Jan. 13, officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 700 block of Topeka Street. When officers arrived investigators said they they found Ayala dead in the street.

ABC11 spoke with Ayala's husband, Cristofer Puente-Mendoza, who said he believes Ayala and Lee knew each other, but it's unclear how.

Puente-Mendoza also said he is relieved authorities have a suspect in custody.

"I would like people to know, like, what kind of person she was. I know she was loved by many people in the community. And I just want people to remember her as you know, who she was," he said.

Lee is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for android devices in Google Play.