North Carolina leaders react to selection of Tim Walz as Democrat vice president running mate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kamala Harris has chosen her Vice Presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The pick is getting attention in North Carolina as both major parties now have their tickets set.

Many Democrats in North Carolina had been pushing hard for Governor Roy Cooper to become the choice, until he announced he took his name out of the running.

But party leaders said they are happy with Walz because they believe he will also appeal to working class voters and rural North Carolinians.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton is part of the group Rural Americans for Harris. Clayton, who grew up in Person County, said part of her strategy has been for Democrats to expand their support in rural North Carolina, where Republicans have recently fared better.

She said Walz's working class Midwestern background as a teacher and veteran helps with that.

Minn. Gov. Tim Walz has been a strong public advocate for Harris in her campaign against Trump and Vance, labeling the Republicans "just weird" in an interview last month.

"I really think he's going to be able to pull people into this that are feeling like they're struggling right now, whether that be from an economic struggle, whether that be from a personal struggle, or you just feel alienated in politics, I think he's really going to be able to speak to folks who maybe haven't seen themselves or heard themselves in a while, and I think it's nice to have a small towner to do that," Clayton said.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Republicans said they don't believe the dynamics of the race have changed and they're making a case to voters that they believe both Harris and Walz's politics are too liberal to flip the state.

"North Carolina voters -- especially rural voters once they learn of who he truly is as well as Kamala Harris -- will continue to reject those far-left policies and continue to embrace those policies that will allow the American dream to flourish," NCGOP Chair Jason Simmons said.

Harris was set to appear in Raleigh with Tim Walz this Thursday, but that has been postponed due to the severe weather threat of Tropical Storm Debby.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance is still planning to visit the state Thursday, but campaign leaders said they were also monitoring the weather situation.