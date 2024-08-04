Kamala Harris, VP pick will make stop in Raleigh this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate will make a stop in North Carolina this week, an official with the Harris campaign said last week.

The official said Harris and her pick for vice president -- who has yet to be announced -- plan to "crisscross the country together to campaign for the voters who will decide this election."

They will be in Raleigh on Thursday, Aug. 8. The time and location have not been released yet.

This will be the vice president's first visit to the Tar Heel state since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and immediately endorsed Harris for the nomination.

Harris is expected to announce her pick by Tuesday evening when she and her running mate will appear together in Philadelphia, kicking off a multi-day blitz through the battleground states.

Suspense is building as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate selection announcement nears.

The vetting, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder and his team at the Covington and Burling law firm, is done, and the process has been turned over to Harris, a person familiar tells ABC News.

Other campaign stops include Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

