Kamala Harris, VP pick will make stop in Raleigh next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has learned that North Carolinians can expect a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate next week, according to an official with the Harris campaign.

The official said Harris and her pick for vice president - who has yet to be announced - plan to "crisscross the country together to campaign for the voters who will decide this election" and Raleigh is on the list of stops.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This will be Harris' first visit to the state since President Joe Biden ended his campaign on July 21 and immediately endorsed Harris for the nomination.

Harris has made no decision on a running mate but assuming her pick will accompany her on the campaign stops, she will announce a running mate by Tuesday.