'All the stars aligned': Travis Kelce buys racehorse named 'Swift Delivery'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is entering the world of horse racing, and his first horse has a pretty fitting name.

Kelce is the new owner of a racehorse named - appropriately or coincidentally - "Swift Delivery." He said the horse belongs with him, as "all the stars aligned."

The NFL veteran shared the news Wednesday with his older brother and podcast co-host, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in the latest episode of New Heights, "Chiefs Kick Off the Season, Jason Scouts the Birds and NFL Week 1 Preview | Ep 99."

Travis is one half of one of the world's most famous couples with superstar music artist Taylor Swift.

When asked by Jason if the horse's coincidental named prompted him to make the purchase, Travis responded, "when the stars align, it feels good to jump on board."

Travis said he enjoyed his time attending the Kentucky Derby earlier this year, and he was looking for ways to get involved in horse racing. He knew people who happened to be selling a shares for a racehorse, Swift Delivery.

The 3-year-old horse is too old to race in the Kentucky Derby, so it's too late for Kelce and his horse to come around to Churchill Downs.

However, Kelce said Swift Delivery recently finished second in another horse racing event at the Toronto Cup Stakes at Woodbine. Swift Delivery was last in the field of six in the early going of the one-mile race on the E.P. Taylor turf course. Under Patrick Husbands, the 3-year-old gelding made a move on the outside, but couldn't overcome eventual winner Piper's Factor.

Team Valor International founder and CEO Barry Irwin had announced last week Kelce recently acquired a significant share in the 3-year-old gelding

Irwin said Swift Delivery is not named after pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

