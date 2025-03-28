'Keeping Wake Safe' underway this weekend to crack down on DWI, speeding violations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Operation 'Keeping Wake Safe' is happening this weekend.

Wake County authorities, alongside multiple local agencies, will crack down on all violations that threaten the roads and other drivers. This includes speeding, driving while impaired and criminal violations.

This comes after several deadly crashes in the last few weeks.

Last weekend, two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-40. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

Earlier this month, three people were hospitalized after a head-on collision in Knightdale. A driver was charged with driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving.

Last year's safety campaign resulted in 842 total violations, including 30 DWI charges and 20 people arrested who had active warrants.

In a statement, Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said in part: "Speeding, impaired driving, and reckless behavior put everyone on the road at risk. Our deputies and law enforcement partners will be out to ensure drivers make responsible choices. We want everyone to get home safely."

The safety operation kicks off Friday night and run through Sunday morning.

