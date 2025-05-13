After TikTok food critic, influencer visits Hibachi Papi in NC, long lines form around building

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Viral food critic Keith Lee is hitting up the Carolinas for a food tour and taking 17 million TikTok followers along for the journey. One of the first stops was Hibachi Papi in Clayton.

When Lee visited, he kept saying how the place was empty. There are now long lines wrapping around a building. People are waiting to sample some of Lee's picks.

The food truck, which is parked at the 76 gas station along Highway 70, is now experiencing the "Keith Lee" effect.

"It's been a blessing," said Hibachi Papi Owner Donte Caviness.

He opened the spot in January and says he wasn't at all expecting this craze.

"We just came to work every day, did our best, and just try to put the love in the food," said Caviness.

Hibachi Papi in Clayton, N.C.

George McClain tried the day after the review was posted to get the Pork Chop Alfredo.

Lee raved about the dish. He described it as "creamy - a little spicy" and seasoned perfectly.

McClain waited three hours in line and by the time he got to the window, the dish was sold out.

He was the first person waiting in line on Monday and showed up two hours before Hibachi Papi opened.

"I got to have this food," said McClain.

Extra staff are being brought in to help with prep work to keep up with demand.

