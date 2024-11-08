South Carolina man charged with sexual exploitation of Fayetteville minor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A South Carolina man is under arrest after a year-long Fayetteville Police investigation into sexual exploitation of a minor.

FPD said Friday that it received a report Nov. 2, 2023, from a parent who said they had found sexual images on their juvenile daughter's phone along with chat messages from a man.

During the investigation, the Cybercrimes Unit identified Keon Tyreese Tucker, 21, of Spartanburg, South Carolina as the suspect. Tucker met the child online, solicited sexual images from her, and sent obscene images to her as well, FPD said.

Warrants for Tucker's arrest were obtained on June 6. He was taken into custody on Oct. 24 in Spartanburg.

Tucker was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and disseminating obscene material to a minor younger than 13.

He was extradited to Fayetteville on Monday and was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Suspicious or illegal online activity involving minors can be reported to local Law Enforcement or via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Cybertip line.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached at (910) 485-7273.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood