Arrest made in Knightdale bar shooting that left 1 injured

As officers approached the scene, they heard gunshots, causing patrons and bystanders to scatter.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Knightdale Police have made an arrest in a shooting during a bar fight in May.

The incident happened May 25 just before 2 a.m. at Sports Page Bar & Grill on N. Smithfield Road. Officers who responded heard several shots fired as they approached the bar and found a 32-year-old man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified 39-year-old Ray Shawn Austin of Petersburg, Virginia, as the suspect. Austin left after the shooting, and authorities searched for him for nine days before he was found at a friend's house on Garage Lane in Holly Springs.

He was taken into custody there without incident.

"I want to publicly acknowledge the dedication and teamwork of our Criminal Investigation Unit," Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said. "The Knightdale Police Department would also like to extend its sincere appreciation to our partners at the SBI and Wake County Sheriff's Office for their assistance. Their expertise, collaboration, and support were instrumental in advancing this investigation and ensuring the swift apprehension of the suspect."

Austin has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was being held without bond in the Wake County Detention Center.

The victim remains hospitalized at WakeMed but was described as stable.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.