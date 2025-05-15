Some supermarkets are overcharging for products marked 'on sale,' Consumer Reports warns

With grocery prices at all-time highs, Consumer Reports is warning that some supermarkets across the country are overcharging customers for some products marked as being on sale.

Consumer Reports looked into everything from beef, salmon, coffee, juice, vegetables -- even cough medicine and dog food.

Its investigation found widespread price-label errors at 26 Kroger-owned stores in more than a dozen states.

"We found that most of the expired price tags led to overcharges at checkout. The average overcharge was $1.70 per item, which basically rounds up to about 18% per item, which is significant," said Derek Kravitz, deputy director of Special Projects, Consumer Reports.

One major factor in these pricing errors -- there are too many labels for workers to keep up with.

Some stores have as many as 15,000 discount tags displayed at one time.

In response to the report, Kroger says it's committed to affordable and accurate pricing and regularly conducts price checks to review millions of items weekly.