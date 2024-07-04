Searches underway for missing swimmers at NC beaches

Crews are looking for a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy who disappeared at Kure Beach and North Topsail Beach, respectively.

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search for a missing swimmer is underway at Kure Beach.

An eyewitness shared video with ABC11 as the search took place on the North Carolina coast.

The video showed a Coast Guard vessel on the water.

Lifeguards cleared the ocean during that search for a 22-year-old man who disappeared about noon Thursday.

ABC11 has also learned that a water rescue was happening at North Topsail Beach, where crews searched for a 14-year-old boy.

ABC affiliate WCTI reported that town officials said the search for the boy, who went missing in the New River Inlet will resume Friday.

Crews searched the surrounding ocean water including the entirety of the New River Inlet but did not find the teen. Two other people were rescued from the ocean there earlier Thursday.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents on North Carolina's southern beaches.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, drowned at Nag's Head. Rescuers were able to save two other young people swimming with the victim.

The Outer Banks has an elevated risk of rip currents through the weekend.

