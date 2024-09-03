Labor Day fun ends early after boat catches fire on western NC lake

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Labor Day fun ended early for some after a boat fire on Lake Hickory on Monday afternoon.

Smoke billowed from the boat. Eyewitnesses credited nearby boaters for jumping into action and helping control the fire.

From her balcony, Debbie Pysz saw the incident unfold.

"The one guy on the Jet Ski, he's truly a hero, like he never gave up," Pysz told ABC affiliate WSOC in Charlotte. "He just pulled it and pulled it until he got it more out into the middle, and then it burst into flames a lot more."

Hickory firefighters said they believed a mechanical issue sparked the fire and said the man on the burning boat did not go to the hospital.

First responders said the fire is a reminder to keep fire extinguishers and other safety devices handy when you're on water.

