Family looking for answers after father of 3 shot, killed outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Natisha Webb, her nephew Laquarius Dove was more like a son.

"Laquarius was loved by everyone. He didn't have a single enemy. Everybody he met, he stole their heart," she said.

Webb described her feelings at the moment as "angry, upset, disappointed. So many feelings wrapped in one."

She said she helped raise Laquarius, like her son.

"Laquarius, in our eyes, was our baby. He was my baby," Webb said.

The 28-year-old was a doting dad, a father of three, and a loving husband. Dove traveled for work as a technician for Mercedes-Benz. The job required him to commute to Alabama every week.

Earlier this month, Dove was returning home when the unthinkable happened.

Webb remembers getting a call.

"I just remember screaming, we couldn't make out what she was saying. Then she finally said Laquarius has been shot," she said.

On March 8, Cumberland County deputies responded to the family's home on Pebble Drive in Fayetteville. Dove was discovered in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO SEE:Wife charged with murder after body of missing NC Green Beret found in pond

On Friday, Webb returned to the home where her nephew took his final breath, trying to make sense of the senseless tragedy that unfolded steps away from his home.

"It was a truly evil person who had a vendetta, and it was truly uncalled for and unnecessary," she said.

As investigators search for clues in the case, Webb and her family are searching for justice.

"He had big dreams and was in search of more, and that person took that away," she said.

For now, this grieving family is clinging tight to their memories of Laquarius.

"They took three beautiful children's father...they took away a husband. They took away a son. They took away a brother. And they took away a beautiful person," Webb added.

ALSO SEE: Human remains found on All-American Freeway in Fayetteville identified as missing 20-year-old