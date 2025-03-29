Wife charged with murder after body of missing NC Green Beret found in pond

Clinton Bonnell's disappearance is now a murder investigation after human remains found in a Cumberland County pond were identified as his.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The disappearance of a North Carolina Green Beret is now a murder investigation. On Friday, his wife was arrested and charged in connection with his death.

Fayetteville Police said investigators arrested Shana Cloud at her home on Friday after a body found in a pond in February was identified as Clinton Bonnell, who was reported missing in January.

Cloud was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death. She was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Her first appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Bonnell's Disappearance Timeline

Bonnell, 50, was reportedly last seen in the Gray's Creek area on Jan. 27.

Bonnell was a student at Methodist University and enrolled in the Physician Assistant Program. When he failed to show up for morning class on Jan. 28, an employee at the university called the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and requested a well-being check on Bonnell at his Fayetteville home.

Deputies said they talked to Cloud, who allegedly told them she hadn't seen Bonnell since the day before. His car, book bag, and other personal items were at the house.

According to authorities, they received another call requesting a welfare check on Bonnell. That's when he was officially reported missing, and the case was assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.

On Jan. 30, the case was reassigned to the Homicide Unit.

On Feb. 1, detectives went to Virginia and, with assistance from the Virginia State Police, executed search warrants on Cloud's vehicle, rental property, and cell phone. Evidence relevant to the investigation was collected and brought back to Cumberland County.

Multiple search warrants were obtained and executed for digital data, including but not limited to cell phone records, video footage, digital devices, etc. The data collected was analyzed and used to develop a timeline of events not only surrounding Bonnell's disappearance but his whereabouts before his disappearance.

On Feb. 25, the sheriff's office received a call about human remains in a body of water in the 4200 block of Gainey Road. Because of the condition of the remains, an immediate identification was not possible.

DNA from the remains was sent to the North Carolina State Crime Lab. That DNA profile was then sent to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) to be compared with the DNA on file for Bonnell.

On Friday, the AFMES confirmed that the DNA collected was that of Bonnell, leading to charges against his wife.

Methodist University issued a statement saying, "We are thankful to our MU community, on-campus police, and the partnership with local law enforcement who are working with the individual's family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Anyone with further information about this investigation is urged to call Sgt. J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or CrimeStoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477). You do not have to reveal your identity.