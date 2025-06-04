'Large military ordnance' found in yard of Wake County home was a 30mm training round

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A military explosive that was found in the backyard of a Wake County home on Tuesday was a 30mm training round.

Fort Bragg officials said the 722nd ordnance company received an emergency call from the Raleigh Police Department about a possible unexploded ordnance.

When they arrived, the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team found the training round in a chicken coop after it was unearthed by rainfall.

After an investigation, the round was deemed safe enough to move and was taken to Fort Bragg, where it was "disposed of by detonation."

On Tuesday, Wake New Hope Fire Chief Ronny Mizell described the training round as more than a foot long and said it appeared to have been in the family's yard for a while.

