It's time for the annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Downtown Cary

The 2024 Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival is at Cary Town Hall in Downtown Cary on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown Cary is preparing for the 2024 Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival.

The event runs August 24 -25, from 9 am - 5 pm at the Cary Town Hall Campus.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the two-day event featuring over 300 artists from across the country, as well as exhibits, demos, food, live music, and activities for all ages.

New this year

Festival organizers will showcase its Community Cove. It provides an opportunity and space for local cultural arts groups and nonprofit organizations to share hands-on activities and resources that support the Cary community.

For more information on the schedule of events visit the Town of Cary website.

