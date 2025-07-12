Lee County man's lottery dream comes true with $1M win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ricky Nunnery Jr. of Sanford had a dream. A dream that he would win a massive lottery prize.

"I dreamed that I would hit big on the lottery," Nunnery said.

On Friday, that dream became reality when he won the first $1 million top prize in a new lottery game.

Nunnery said he decided to play the game after having a gut feeling.

"Something just told me to play today," he said.

Nunnery bought a $10 $1,000,000 Triple Play ticket from Wink Mart on Deep River Road in Sanford.

"I'm tickled to death with this," Nunnery said.

On Friday, he went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect his prize. Given the choice of an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000, he took the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $430,503.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and invest.

The $1,000,000 Triple Play game debuted in June with five top prizes of $1 million. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.