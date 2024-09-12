PNC Arena name is out, Lenovo secures new naming rights at Canes home

The Centennial Authority met Thursday morning and approved the name change to Lenovo Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We officially know the new name for PNC Arena.

They've had the current one since 2012, but naming rights ended August 31. The new agreement is for 10 years.

This comes after the Carolina Hurricanes released new renderings for the anticipated phase 1 of the entertainment district that will transform this entire space.

It will include entertainment, retail and office space.

The full project will also have a hotel, apartments and more places to park.

"This is prime real estate, right in the middle of Raleigh, Wake County in the triangle area, it's easy to get to. We want to use this as a community asset. For more people to go, more often," said Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings LLC.

The entertainment district is separate from the upgrades to the arena.

