LGBTQ+ Triangle families express fear over another Trump term

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As President-elect Donald Trump moves to carry out his agenda by announcing his cabinet picks, there is growing uncertainty in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm very concerned," said Katie Jenifer, an Orange County mom.

She is the mother of Maddie, a 17-year-old transgender teenager. Jenifer has explored the idea of sending her daughter to another country once Trump takes office.

"One of the things we've considered is to get her out of the country until she turns 18 so she doesn't lose access to healthcare if that is one of the agenda items that gets pushed through right away," she said.

Jenifer was in law school studying to be a lawyer for LGBTQ+ rights during Trump's first term. His actions fueled her passion to get her degree.

"The ban on transgender folks in the military happened under last time Trump was president. He also withdrew protections for LGBTQ students in public schools," she said.

According to suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization the Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ people said 90% of those they serve reported that their well-being was negatively impacted because of recent politics. Its crisis services saw nearly a 700% increase in its call, chat and text systems the day after the election.

"People are scared," said Durham LGBT Adoption & Family Attorney Milan Pham with NicholsonPham Law.

She is seeing an influx of requests for consultations from old and new LGBTQ clients who are seeking ways to protect their assets and understand what could potentially happen if marriage equality is repealed. She has made many recommendations during the past week.

"Make sure you have your federal identification with your name and gender marker if you are a transgender person. Even if you are not trans and you're a member of the LGBTQ community, go ahead and update it," she said.

Trump has never publicly mentioned consideration of repealing marriage equality. During his first term, he did propose rolling back sex discrimination protection for transgender people in health services.

Jenifer's family is worried about what a possible ban on gender-affirming healthcare would mean for the mental health of many. To protect her daughter, she said she is willing to take drastic measures.

"She won't have a graduation. She won't get to go to prom. She will have to leave all her friends. It's a lot, but her life is worth the sacrifice," she said.