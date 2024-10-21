Liam Payne had multiple drugs in body at time of death: Sources

Those substances included 'pink cociane,' methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack

Toxicology test results are providing some insight into Liam Payne's tragic death last week.

A partial autopsy found that the former One Direction singer, who died at 31, had multiple substances in his system when he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 16, sources tell ABC News. Those substances included "pink cocaine" - a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others - as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack. An improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room, according to the sources.

A photo of former One Direction singer Liam Payne is placed with a rose and candles as fans gather in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. AP Photo/Paul White

Payne's body will remain in Argentina until the autopsy is complete, the sources also told ABC News.

Prior to Payne's death, hotel officials called authorities and asked them to "send someone with urgency" due to a guest they said was "drunk with drugs and alcohol."

"We need to send someone with urgency because I don't know if the guest's life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life," the worker told emergency services.

When authorities arrived approximately seven minutes later, Payne's body was found in the inner courtyard of the hotel, where he was pronounced dead at the scene, Alberto Crescenti, the director of SAME, Buenos Aires Emergency Medical Services, told ABC News.

A preliminary autopsy report from the Argentinian Public Prosecutor's Office found that Payne died of "multiple traumas" and "internal and external bleeding." Twenty-five injuries were reported on Payne's body. The report stated that Payne's head injuries were sufficient to cause death and the cause of death was related to the height of his fall.

The Buenos Aires Security Ministry previously told ABC News that " multiple substances and broken objects were found in Payne's hotel room.

A hotel employee suspected of providing Payne with drugs on the day he died has been interviewed by officials, Argentinian State Police told ABC News. That employee has not been arrested and no charges have been filed against them at this time.

