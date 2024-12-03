Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo in the live-action reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic 'Lilo and Stitch'

'Lilo and Stitch' star Maia Kealoha dishes on landing the role of Lilo as a 'little kid'

Maia Kealoha is one captivating storyteller!

We caught up with the 7-year-old actress, who stars as Lilo in the live-action reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic "Lilo and Stitch."

She told On The Red Carpet all about how she turned her dream of becoming an actress into a reality and what we can expect in the upcoming film, set to premiere May 23, 2025.

"Fun fact, when I was a little kid, at five years old, I did this little pageant," she begins.

At the pageant, she had her mom write that she wanted "to be an actor when I grow up!"

Kealoha described how five weeks later, a role for "Lilo and Stitch" opened. "Take a picture if you want to enter, and my mom's like 'I'm submitting you!' and I'm like, 'Yeah!'" she explained, as she enthusiastically fist pumped the air.

A month later, Kealoha landed the role. She was "speechless."

And, although the actress won't spoil the movie, she did give us some big hints on what we can expect when "Lilo and Stitch" finally debuts.

"It's going to be very touching, happy, exciting. There's going to be a lot of music, and we're going to be like, dancing and stuff like that."

She also added that they'd be "pushing Mertle off the stage," referring to the character of Mertle Edmunds, Lilo's rival.

The live-action "Lilo and Stitch" premieres May 23, 2025 in theaters.

The 2002 animated classic "Lilo and Stitch" is available to stream on Disney+.

