Long-time Wake Forest Police Chief Jeff Leonard to retire

Jeff Leonard worked for the Town of Wake Forest for 32 years, the last 15 as police chief. He leaves as the town's longest-serving top cop.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest Police Chief Jeff Leonard will retire after more than three decades of service to the town

Leonard's retirement is effective Feb. 1. Capt. Julius Jefferson will serve as interim police chief until a permanent successor is chosen.

He said that WFPD had changed considerably during his service.

I'm very proud of our department and all that we've accomplished. - Jeff Leonard, Wake Forest police chief

"When I started, we had 14 officers and less than 20 employees," he said. "Today we have 98 officers and over 120 employees. We have evolved from a department with no cell phones, computers, or cameras to a department that simply couldn't function efficiently without the advances in technology we currently enjoy."

The Wake Forest native and NC State graduate began as a volunteer with the Wake Forest Fire Department in 1987 and remained in that role until 2010.

He joined the police department as a part-time auxiliary officer in 1992 before becoming a full-time officer in August 1994. He served in many roles through the years, including Juvenile Officer, General Crimes Detective, Narcotics Sergeant, Investigations Lieutenant, and as a member of the Tactical Service Unit.

Leonard became police chief in 2010.

He reflected that his tenure coincided with the fast growth in the area.

"In the early '90s, the town's population was around 6,000. Now we're close to 60,000," Leonard said. "We cover parts of two counties and depending on the time of day it can take as long as 30 minutes to get from one side of the town to the other."

Despite the challenges, Leonard said he was proud of his department and the men and women who serve.

"I have been a part of hiring around 100 of our current employees," said Leonard. "We have a great reputation in North Carolina and are known for our professionalism and willingness to help others. I'm very proud of our department and all that we've accomplished."

After retirement, Leonard said he plans to stay busy with fishing and golfing and also some work in real estate.

"Working in real estate will allow me to continue helping others," he said. "The good part is that I will not always be dealing with people during their worst times - as I often do as police chief. Now, I can help them during an exciting time in their life. I enjoy seeing the joy on someone's face when they close on their new home."

The Town of Wake Forest will host a public reception to honor Leonard from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St. A brief program honoring Leonard will begin at 6 p.m.