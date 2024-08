First look at design for new Crawford Brothers Steakhouse in Cary

The restaurant from Raleigh chef and owner Scott Crawford is scheduled to open at the Fenton in Cary this fall.

The restaurant from Raleigh chef and owner Scott Crawford is scheduled to open at the Fenton in Cary this fall.

The restaurant from Raleigh chef and owner Scott Crawford is scheduled to open at the Fenton in Cary this fall.

The restaurant from Raleigh chef and owner Scott Crawford is scheduled to open at the Fenton in Cary this fall.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- New renderings were revealed for the design of the new Crawford Brothers Steakhouse.

The restaurant from Raleigh chef and owner Scott Crawford is scheduled to open at the Fenton in Cary this fall.

It will be the largest Crawford restaurant to date with seating for 120 people.

The restaurant will celebrate the nostalgia of an old-school steakhouse but with a twist.

It will also have an extensive wine program and wine library.