Lucky tourist wins $3M on lottery ticket bought near O'hare Airport

CHICAGO -- A Chicago tourist is celebrating big after winning $3 million on an Illinois Lottery ticket.

The tourist hit the jackpot prize of $3,188,104 after buying a ticket at a store near O'Hare airport.

"I visited the Skydeck at Willis Tower, checked out some filming locations from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and of course, I couldn't leave without seeing The Bean," the lucky tourist said. "Before heading back to my hotel one evening, I stopped at a nearby convenience store."

The tourist purchased a FastPlay Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game ticket at Komal Wine and Liquors, located at 4628 N. Cumberland Avenue in Chicago, not far from the airport.

The winner said he plans to buy a home with the new money.

"I've been wanting to buy a house for a while, but with how expensive real estate is these days, it just hasn't been possible. Then, I recently found out my landlord is selling the apartment I've been renting, so now I have to move out. I feel incredibly lucky - this win couldn't have come at a better time," they said.

For selling the winning ticket, Komal Wine and Liquor will receive a 1% bonus of the prize amount, which is just over $31,000.

