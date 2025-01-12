Three lucky winners snag big prizes in NC lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people in Chatham, Wake, and Cumberland counties took home the top prizes in three NC lottery games.

Cumberland County

On Wednesday, Fayetteville resident Domeyana Evans won the $100,000 top prize in the Season End Blowout drawing, a second-chance drawing. She took home $71,750 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Wake County

Fuquay-Varina resident Javier Justiniano also took home the $100,000 first prize in a $20 scratch-off lottery game on Thursday.

Justiniano bought his winning 100X Cash ticket from 3 Brothers on East Main Street in Boonville. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,756.

Chatham County

In Chatham County, a woman told the NC Education Lottery she was inspired by her husband's garden after she won a $150,000 top prize in a digital instant win game.

Heather Jones of Bear Creek said the peppers from her husband's garden inspired her to play the instant win game Fire and Spice.

"He grows all kind of peppers," Jones said. "I like playing that game because it reminds me of his garden."

According to the education lottery, in the digital instant game, a player can play from 50 cents to $30. Jones played $30 to win the $150,000 top prize.

"I did a little dance," she said. "I was spinning in circles."

After required federal and state tax withholdings Jones took home $107,633. She said she plans to pay some bills and pay her daughter's college tuition.