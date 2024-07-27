Man faces charges in connection to fatal overdose at Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 30-year-old man is facing charges after Raleigh police say he sold drugs to a person who died from an overdose.

In court documents, police charged Luis Baez-Roman with trafficking heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine and methamphetamine.

Further charges include selling drugs from his car, possession of a firearm by a felon, and probation violation.

In January, Baez-Roman pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to sell the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The new charges follow an investigation into a drug deal inside the nightclub Insomnia on 15 Fenton Street.

The court documents didn't reveal information about the overdose or the person who died. It did say the drug involved was likely heroin.