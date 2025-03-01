ICE assists Fayetteville PD in investigating man accused of stabbing 3 relatives

Fayetteville police found the three people stabbed to death inside a house on Friday, Feb. 21

Fayetteville police found the three people stabbed to death inside a house on Friday, Feb. 21

Fayetteville police found the three people stabbed to death inside a house on Friday, Feb. 21

Fayetteville police found the three people stabbed to death inside a house on Friday, Feb. 21

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement helped Fayetteville police in the arrest of the man accused of stabbing and killing three of his relatives.

Mackendy Darbouze, a 26-year-old citizen and national of Haiti, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He entered the United State legally in July of 2024.

Following his arrest by Fayetteville police officers, according to ICE, the agency was contacted to assist in interviewing the 26-year-old as he only spoke Creole and was not able to be interviewed in English. An interpreter and translation services were used.

Darbouze was taken to Cumberland County Jail. ICE placed a detainer on him, the agency said.

He made his first court appearance in Cumberland County on Feb. 24.

Mackendy Darbouze in court on Feb. 24, 2025

What happened?

Fayetteville Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Bellarthur Lane about a report of a stabbing on Feb. 21. Authorities say Darbouze answered the door with blood on his face, hands and pants.

Police then found the bodies of 77-year-old Beatrice Desir, as well as a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old with multiple stabbing wounds.

Authorities say Darbouze can be seen in the home surveillance footage walking around with a knife. A knife with blood on it was later found in Darbouze's room, according to investigators.

Darbouze was arrested by the responding officers. ICE was then contacted to help assist with the interview.

ICE said this is a join investigation with the agency and the Fayetteville Police Department.

WATCH | Fayetteville Police News Conference hour after the crime