Mailing delay affects Durham water bills for some customers, city says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham Water Management Department released a notice to customers on Tuesday saying it is experiencing a mailing delay in mailing paper utility bills.

The department said the delay is due to an issue with its third-party print vendor, and that some customers may receive their bills later than expected or not at all.

Customers who receive their bills electronically or are enrolled in autopay are not affected by the delay.

The department said it is temporarily suspending late fees and service disconnections for customers who normally receive their bills by mail.

For more information visit the City of Durham's website here.