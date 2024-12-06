Dubuc twin sisters talk performing in Cirque du Soleil holiday production at DPAC

The show will be from December 5-15.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Meet Maïka and Jasmine Dubuc -- twin dancers working in Cirque du Soleil production of 'Twas the Night Before....

The show is based on the classic poem "A Visit from Saint Nicolas" by Clement Clarke Moore. It's about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holiday.

The sisters, now 19 years old, have been dancing since they were five years old. They auditioned for the show in Las Vegas at an open casting call and were told they got the job about two weeks later.

ABC11 got a sneak peek at some of the fantastical acrobatics that will be featured that you don't want to miss.

"I feel like I've been so inspired by all the artists," Jasmine said. "I hope to be an acrobat too, someday."

"The whole process just itself is so fun," Maïka added. "All the coaches and everything, and the dancing is really fun as well."

But, one of their favorite parts -- the costumes. The twins say they like dressing alike, not just in the show but in regular life.

If you're not coming just to see their cute act, they say come to get in the holiday spirit.

"I feel like that just really brings an extra element because this show is not only just for people who celebrate Christmas but really anything," Maïka said. "It's just a fun time of the year."

ABC11's Tamara Scott contributed to this report.