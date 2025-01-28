Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting Hispanics, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police arrested and charged a man in a string of armed robberies where Hispanic victims were believed to have been targeted.

Investigators said they believe that there are more suspects involved in these robberies.

Seven robberies took place between Dec. 15 and Jan. 4 -- including two on Christmas Day -- at two ATM locations where Hispanic people were robbed at gunpoint or knifepoint.

Police charged Julio Geovanni Ortiz, 43, with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ortiz was taken into custody Jan. 4. He is being held in the Durham County Jail.

Police said he is suspected of being involved in the following robberies, where all the victims were Hispanic.

Dec. 15, at Wells Fargo in the 2800 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard. A man was robbed by two suspects, one with a knife and the other with a bat, after withdrawing cash from the ATM.

Dec. 25, at the same Wells Fargo, an armed man attempted to rob a person who had just withdrawn cash from the ATM.

Dec. 25, at Wells Fargo in the 900 block of W. Club Boulevard. A man was robbed by two suspects, one who had a knife and another who had a handgun, after withdrawing cash from the ATM.

Dec. 28, again at the Wells Fargo on W. Club Boulevard, a man and woman were robbed by two suspects, one who had a knife and the other who had a handgun, after withdrawing cash from the ATM.

On Jan. 2, for a third time at the Wells Fargo on W. Club Boulevard, a woman was robbed by an armed man after withdrawing cash from the ATM.

Jan. 2, at Wells Fargo in the 2800 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, a man was robbed by two people, one who had a knife and the other who had a handgun, after withdrawing cash from the ATM.

Jan. 4, yet again at the Wells Fargo in the 900 block of W. Club Boulevard. A man was robbed by a man with a knife after withdrawing cash from the ATM.

DPD advises residents to heed these safety tips when visiting an ATM:

Go to an ATM inside if possible

Visit the ATM during daylight hours

Minimize your time at the ATM

Try to visit an ATM that can be seen from the street or public places

Visit an ATM with another person if possible

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Osborne at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29241. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

