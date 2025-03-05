Man charged with statutory sexual offense in southern Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was charged in connection with a sexual assault against a minor, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Jhensen Luis Cruz-Arroyo, 25, was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and felony child abuse-sexual act.

The investigation started Dec. 27 when deputies received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in southern Wake County.

After an investigation and discussion with the Wake County District Attorney's Office, Cruz-Arroyo was charged.

He was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

No other details were released.

