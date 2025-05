Man critically injured after shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night, Raleigh Police said.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to Oakwood Avenue and Colleton Road and found a man who had been shot in the hip.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident remains under Investigation.

