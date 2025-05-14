Mom of man arrested after Mother's Day brunch brawl at Big Ed's also faces charges

2 men were arrested in connection with a fight that ended in a shooting at Big Ed's restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Mother's Day.

2 men were arrested in connection with a fight that ended in a shooting at Big Ed's restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Mother's Day.

2 men were arrested in connection with a fight that ended in a shooting at Big Ed's restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Mother's Day.

2 men were arrested in connection with a fight that ended in a shooting at Big Ed's restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Mother's Day.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person has been arrested and charged after a brawl led to a shooting inside a Raleigh restaurant on Mother's Day.

It happened Sunday at Big Ed's on Falls of Neuse Road.

On Tuesday, 48-year-old Adrienne Thorpe Barnes of Wake Forest was accused of punching two women and pulling one by the hair.

She was charged with two counts of simple assault and accessory after the fact for helping her 23-year-old son Alexander Barnes leave the scene.

Alexander Barnes was arrested Monday and faces numerous charges for firing shots during the brawl.

A manager was hit in the arm.

On Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Alexander Barnes.

Download the ABC11 App and get Breaking News and Weather Alerts

Another man, who lives in the same Wake Forest home, 51-year-old Jermaine Mitchell, was also charged with assault.

Mitchell's bond was changed from unsecured to secured during a court appearance Tuesday.

It's not clear what caused the brawl or whether any other charges are pending.

Adrienne Barnes is due in court Wednesday.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.