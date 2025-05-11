Mother's Day brunch brawl at Big Ed's leads to 3 being injured when shots fired: 'So sad'

Police are investigating after a fight that ended in a shooting at Big Ed's restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Mother's Day.

Police are investigating after a fight that ended in a shooting at Big Ed's restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Mother's Day.

Police are investigating after a fight that ended in a shooting at Big Ed's restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Mother's Day.

Police are investigating after a fight that ended in a shooting at Big Ed's restaurant on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Mother's Day.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) is investigating a fight and shots being fired during brunch time on Mother's Day at a restaurant while customers were inside.

A fight broke out inside Big Ed's and three people were injured when shots were also fired inside the eatery on Neuse Road just before noon, according to Raleigh police.

Two people of the three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Raleigh Police Department said. Another person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after being grazed.

An eyewitness, who was eating at the restaurant at the time, said the chaos began when two families began arguing and punches began to fly, before he said a man pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the floor. That eyewitness did not want to appear on camera but shared video of the ordeal, where people could be seen rushing out of the business as the brawl escalates inside.

Just a few doors down at The Butcher's Market, cashier Cody Boone was checking out a customer when he noticed the chaos unfolding.

"I stopped what I was doing, I looked out the door to see mass hysteria, just everybody coming straight down, away from the Big Ed's and just going to find their cars or just away from the building itself," he said.

ABC11 also obtained security footage from another business in the shopping plaza that shows people sprinting by the storefront at the time those shots rang out. Store Manager Olive Little said she didn't notice the chaos as it took place, but was working the store all morning, and was disappointed to hear what took place.

"A lot of the customers who came in here before it happened were families who probably had moms who were celebrating Mother's Day. So it was just like, dang, it. Like that's so sad," she said.

Big Ed's released a statement on social media Sunday night thanking first responders for their quick response, and their customers for their patience and support. They said the Falls of Neuse location will remain closed through Tuesday to allow staff extra time to be with loved ones after the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood